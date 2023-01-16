Crash
The rolled vehicle driven by Agustin Flores is shown at the right of this photo taken by Linda LaPorte late Friday.

 Contributed

AZTALAN — A Fort Atkinson driver in a chase with law enforcement in west-central Jefferson County was killed Friday when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled, authorities said.

The driver was identified by Jefferson County Medical Examiner Nichol Tesch as Agustin Flores, 20.

