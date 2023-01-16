AZTALAN — A Fort Atkinson driver in a chase with law enforcement in west-central Jefferson County was killed Friday when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled, authorities said.
The driver was identified by Jefferson County Medical Examiner Nichol Tesch as Agustin Flores, 20.
A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped to check a vehicle that was parked near the intersection of county highways B and Q about 9:53 p.m. Friday, according to a press release issued by the Jefferson County sheriff’s office.
“After contacting the vehicle and driver, the deputy smelled the odor of marijuana and asked the male driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, to step out,” the press release reads, in part. “The driver fled from the scene of the stop and attempted to elude the deputy.”
The deputy pursued the vehicle, which began traveling south on Highway G, past Aztalan State Park.
“The suspect vehicle pulled away from the deputy, who lost sight of the vehicle near the intersection of State Highway 12 and Highway G (just west of Dorothy Carnes Park),” the press release states.
The deputy noticed smoke near a curve on Highway G north of Highway 12.
“Upon checking this area, the deputy discovered that the suspect vehicle had crashed and appeared to have rolled several times,” the press release reads in part.
The crash occurred at approximately 10:12 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies checked the condition of the driver and were unable to find a pulse, according to the release. The subject appeared to be trapped.
Fort Atkinson Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene and confirmed the driver’s death, according to the release. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Donald Hunter said the incident is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. A call to that agency was not returned by press time.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the state patrol, Fort Atkinson Fire and EMS, and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office.
