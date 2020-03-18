Dear Editor:
Our President declared a national emergency due to the coronavirus. This has set off quite a chain reaction.
It has resulted in the closing and cancellations of many of our schools and almost all sporting events, plus people are also urged to stay home from work. But when you look at the numbers, it make you wonder is it is that much of an emergency.
I just checked on line and found out that the total number of deaths due to this virus in the United States is only 51; whereas the number of flu deaths for the same period of time is over 20,000. It is also reported that most of those who contract this virus recover. Most of those who succumb are elderly, who already have other health issues. If a national emergency needed to be declared, it seems to me they picked the wrong bug.
James Lillo
Watertown
