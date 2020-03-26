Dear Editor:
My name is John Kreuziger. I am a law enforcement executive for the City of Beaver Dam. I have been in law enforcement for 29 years.
I am writing today in support of James Sempf for Dodge County circuit court judge. For over 14 years he has worked as an assistant district attorney in the district attorney’s office. Outside the courtroom I have known James to be fair, patient and respectful to everyone in the community. Inside the courtroom James has impressed me with his listening skills and his ability to ask thoughtful questions. James works very hard for our community and is a legal scholar.
There aren’t many people that I’ve met who have the experience and temperament needed to be a successful judge. James Sempf has those qualities and is the right choice for Dodge County.
Please stand with me and vote for Sempf!
John Kreuziger
Beaver Dam
