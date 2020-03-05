Dear Editor:
Thank you, donors! Because you cared enough to donate, potentially 447 patients can benefit from your generosity.
Thank you Breselow’s Family Market, Christ United Methodist Church and Watertown Daily Times for helping to make the drive a success and J&L Tire & Service Center for hosting the great lunch.
Thank you volunteers Arlene Krause, Cathy Ihde, Deb Hemker, Karen Herritz, Patti Kuerschner, Kitty Stueber, Kris Stocklin, Jeanne Gillis, Kay Voigt, Barb Seamandel, Don Wesemann, Judy Zillmer, Karol Wesemann, Nancy Zache, Joanne Hemker, Barb Jeffers, Sue David, Jerry David, Sue Christian, Cheryl Iles, Carol Lenius, Dot Steinhorst, Carol Peters, Irene Vogt, Betty Krueger and Carl Krueger.
Ora Kuckkan and Mary Petrie
coordinators
