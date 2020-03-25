Dear Editor:
I urge you to join me in voting for Kristine Snow for Dodge County Circuit Court judge on April 7.
Kristine’s legal experience is impressive – including two wins at the Wisconsin Supreme Court. But that is not why she will get my vote. I am voting for Kristine because she is the only genuine candidate in the race.
Unlike her opponent, she has not attempted to reinvent herself to appeal to voters. She didn’t join a service organization only after deciding to run for judge. She didn’t start donating her time to local charitable organizations when she decided to run for judge. She was already doing those things.
She didn’t move to Dodge County when she decided to run for judge. She didn’t join the Republican party after deciding to run for judge because she thought it would help her win the election. Her opponent did. And he did so after signing the Walker recall petition and hoping that nobody would notice. Unlike her opponent, what you see is what you get with Kristine Snow. I like what I see, and that’s why she’ll get my vote.
Shawn Monien
Beaver Dam
