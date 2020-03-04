Dear Editor:
The letter in the paper last Wednesday about the downtown demolition nailed it. All those great businesses forced to move or close and the buildings being torn down by the Redevelopment Authority to develop a park. What about the revenue and taxes those buildings and businesses were bringing in? They originally said it was supposed to be a hotel, but that fell through.
Who wants to stay in a hotel in downtown Watertown when there is nothing to do there? Look at the restaurants/fast food places that have left Watertown over the years: George Webb, Burger King, Ponderosa, Steakfire, Perkins, KFC, Applelbees, Windwood, East Gate Inn, Sprechers, I'm sure I've missed some.
Watertown is dying, and the RDA is helping it. Who are these people? I have yet to speak with any of us 'common people' who think this demolition of part of our downtown is a good idea.The city is sinking our money into a park (two parks, Sharp Corner next) and the library.
The sign entering town says, "Watertown-opportunity runs thought it" yes, I guess i does and it keeps right on going.
Bob Maxwell
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.