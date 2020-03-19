Sensenbrenner
Dear Editor:
F. Jimmy Sensenbrenner has always been full of himself, “I’m not a show horse, I’m a workhorse.” It’s not all he’s full of as he plopped a pile of horse apples one-by-one out of his mouth during his final town hall in Watertown.
One thing you spot early on with guys like F. Jimmy is that they think they are never wrong, they never listen, and they never take responsibility for anything - ever. Sound familiar? That is, unless they are bragging about their biggest “accomplishments." The Patriot Act? What... so every US citizen can have all their emails and phone calls scrapped and stored at some ginormous NSA data center in Utah? He answers, “I don’t know,” if you ask him if he’s ever taken campaign contributions from private contractors to the NSA. He knows, or he should.
Lamenting political divisiveness and lack of civility? Is that supposed to be an in-crowd joke for the Fox News/righty-whitey hate radio crowd in attendance? Really? Obama’s a Muslim; Obama was born in Kenya and therefore an illegitimate president; Obama should be impeached; Michelle has a “big butt” aka, she’s fat - and this last one from a guy once competing for Webster's definition pic under roly poly with Joel Kleeflisch before their taxpayer-funded flab surgery.
But here’s the real skinny: the 2017 tax cut rammed through by "government for the $uper rich" republicans reveals an uglier truth. Railing about fiscal responsibility or the national debt was always their con trick. Why didn’t they pay down debt during the “greatest economy ever” and instead of created a stock market bubble that just blew up? Better yet, why didn’t they invest $1 trillion-plus into our crumbling infrastructure they've neglected for decades?
Not one word in that Daily Times article on F. Jimmy thoughts or comments on COVID-19 - this all reported on less than a week ago. Now the chickens come home to roost. He’s a grifter. And now F. Jimmy goes off into the sunset with taxpayer-funded pensions (state and fed) in excess of $100K a year, while the rest of us dig ourselves of his party’s latest crap show. F. Jimmy - you lied about being a workhorse. Though you’re quite a few shades brighter than the likes of F. $cotty Fitzgerald - he's a dumb ***, too.
Randal Mueller
Watertown
Editor note: The town hall meeting with F. James Sensenbrenner was held March 1 in Watertown, before the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.
