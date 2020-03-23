Dear Editor:
Unfortunately I was the victim in a case assigned to assistant district attorney James Sempf, who is running against Kristine Snow for Dodge County circuit court judge. Because I was the victim, I met James Sempf, saw how he handled the case in and outside the courtroom, and overheard him comment about other cases he was handling at the time.
What I took away from that experience was that James Sempf cares little about rehabilitation or treatment for those accused of crimes. He seemed to take personal joy in sending people to prison, and in my case, completely ignored the impact that may have on me, the victim. In my dealings with James Sempf, he lacked even an ounce of empathy, and came across as arrogant. Kristine Snow, on the other hand, realizes that while punishment is necessary to deter crime, rehabilitation and treatment is important too and is in everyone’s best interest – the defendant, his or her family, and society. That is why I will be voting for Kristine Snow.
Jamie Riemer
Rubicon
