3.14. If I remember right, it has something to do with a circle. 3.14. Pi… or in the case of the Friends of the Library it means pie. Please join us as we celebrate Pi Day with a slice of homemade pie on Saturday, March 14 (3.14). How much does a slice of pie cost? Why $3.14 of course. You can enjoy your pie at the library or take a piece to go. You’ll find us with forks and plates, and happy smiles in the lobby of the library from 9 a.m. to noon. See you on Pi(e) Day everyone. Yum!
Does this warm weather make you think of spring? Can you almost smell the sweet aroma of brats cooking on the open grill? The Friends of the Library is sponsoring another foodie event. Please join us on Friday (Fry Day?), April 17 as we cook up some beer brats at Glenn’s. What a great way to celebrate spring. See you there.
Jan Runge
President of Friends of the Watertown Public Library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.