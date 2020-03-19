Vote Sempf
Dear Editor:
It has been our honor to work with Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James Sempf for the last seven years in the Dodge County district attorney’s office. As the victim/witness coordinators for Dodge County and members of the Wisconsin Victim/Witness Professionals Association, we have the privilege of endorsing ADA Sempf for circuit court judge.
As a prosecutor with a specialty in sensitive crimes, Sempf has worked with hundreds of the most vulnerable people in Dodge County. He has worked endlessly ensuring the dignity and voice of every victim is heard.
ADA Sempf has been a member of the Sexual Assault Response Team and Domestic Abuse Response Team with us. He helped guide our team in creating a lethality assessment to better help professionals assess the needs and risks of victims of crime. Not only is ADA Sempf the best choice to make sure the punishment fits the crime, he is the best choice to make sure the voice of the victims are heard at sentencing.
The integrity and dedication that ADA Sempf has shown in following the professional code of ethics and law, certainly makes him the best candidate in this election for Dodge County circuit court judge.
Cayla Her and Peggy Novak
Hustisford
Judge Support
Dear Editor:
My name is Susan Boik. I am co-owner of Cowbell’s restaurant in Lowell. I am writing this letter in support of Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James Sempf for circuit court judge.
I have gotten to know James and have been impressed with his intelligence and knowledge of legal issues.
What has been surprising to me is that despite his intelligence, he is very down to earth and easy to talk to.
I know that while neither candidate in this race has been a judge before, I support James because of what he has to offer me and our community. During his career in public service,
James Sempf has demonstrated outstanding professional judgment. He knows when to drop the hammer on someone but also when something less is appropriate. He knows how to protect me and my family and that is what is important to me.
Please join me in supporting James Sempf for circuit court judge on April 7. I know he will continue to work hard to keep Dodge County a safe place to live and work.
Susan Boik
Juneau
