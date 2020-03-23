Dear Editor:
Jim Sempf has been my colleague for nearly 10 years. His opponent correctly believes that experience matters. That is why Jim Sempf is the better candidate for circuit court judge.
Circuit court judges preside over jury trials. Kris Snow is primarily an office attorney and has tried two jury trials in her entire career. Jim Sempf has tried in excess of 40y jury trials. He is a trial attorney who excels in the dynamic and fast-paced environment of a courtroom, the arena in which he has been competing and winning for the past 14 years. He has the ability and experience to preside in the courtroom.
Jim and I share the sensitive crimes caseload for Dodge County and I know him well. He is very intelligent, has a phenomenal memory, has a lightning-fast learning curve, and handles a heavy workload. Jim has spent the last 14 years enforcing the law and protecting the public safety. He is an outstanding prosecutor and he will be an excellent judge. Please join me in voting for Jim Sempf on April 7.
Yolanda Tienstra
Beaver Dam
