Dear Editor:
I’ve always been a strong supporter of our public schools. In second grade, my granddaughter was diagnosed with autism. She also has anxiety, PTSD, and gets seizures. In a state full of school choices, Isabella attended brick and mortar school in the School District of Horicon, and I relied on the advice of her school’s IEP team. At the time, I thought the best option for her was to attend her local public school so she could get the accommodations for her multi-diagnoses that she needed to succeed.
But year in and year out, my granddaughter did not get better. She started to get migraines, had stomach pain, and was losing weight. By ninth grade she had to go on medical leave and finished school from home. When it came time to enroll Isabella in 10th grade, I knew I had to trust my gut. I transferred Isabella to public school at home with Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA). WIVA has saved her life and opened doors that she would not have otherwise had!
My granddaughter is now a junior in high school and is exceeding all expectations. She is on the honor roll, is in the top 10 percent of her class, and is even taking college courses. And most importantly, she is happy and likes school again.
I realize online and blended learning isn’t for everyone. But for students like Isabella, who are struggling and need a more personalized education, virtual school is the best choice.
Suzi Behling
Iron Ridge
