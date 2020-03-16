Town Square
Dear Editor:
Three meetings covered by the Daily Times regarding the Town Square does not warrant the WOW factor. The Oct. 1, 2019 gathering at the library when the Smith Group gave a presentation asking what the community wanted in the Town Square, 42 people attended. Over half of them were associated with the project in some way or another (via names on the sign-in sheet/face recognition). The Jan. 27 RDA meeting when the Smith Group gave their initial presentation on the Town Square design, 10 people besides the RDA board were in attendance. (A couple and myself were the only ones there without a vested interest in the project or items pertaining to the agenda). The Feb. 12 RDA meeting when the Smith Group unveiled the plans for the Town Square drew over 80 people. What conclusion can be made from these meetings? That train has left the station. (The process is already underway; the time for discussion is over) and will be on a collision course (be in a situation which is almost certain to cause a disagreement or dispute). The Town Square WOW factor really is; Wastrel’s Overpayment Worrisome! (Wastrel — one who expends resources foolishly/self-indulgently).
The breakdown where the money (up to $3.8 million) is going to come from to fund a park 3/4 the size of a football field and the surrounding area (that’s besides the $3 million already spent purchasing the buildings/relocation fees/demolition costs); is a third from grants/fundraising/private donations, the RDA and the city (the taxpayer). The RDA’s share is money received from leftover increment money from TID District 3, $733,000 from unused community block grant money that the city couldn’t find anything else worthwhile to spend it on and $550,000 from the sale of the incubator building. (Remember this building was brought about in 1993 by the Chamber of Commerce, then ownership was given to the RDA in June 2017). How many people know that this building was sold in January by the RDA with the proceeds to be used towards the Town Square? The RDA spends money with no real source of income except money that is given to them. What a great concept!
Since the RDA is a city entity, who do they answer to? No one. The powers of the authority are vested in the commissioners. Google WI State Statue 66.1333(3) to read what power and authority they possess.
John Kaliebe
Watertown
