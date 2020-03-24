Election letter deadline
Editors note: Out of fairness for all candidates, the deadline for election-related letters in Voice of the People is 5 p.m Tuesday, March 31. Letters received after that time will not be considered for publication. As always, publishing of letters is based on available space, so turning in letters early is encouraged. Election letters are limited to 200 words.
Karofsky support
Dear Editor:
Please support Jill Karofsky for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Judge Karofsky is currently a judge in the Dane County Circuit Court. She has other valuable experience, including serving as assistant and deputy district attorney in the Dane County district attorney’s Office. She has also held two posts in the Wisconsin Department of Justice, as the violence against women prosecutor and as executive director of the Office of Crime Victim Services.
Daniel Kelly had never been a judge in any court of law before he was assigned to the highest court in Wisconsin. Most of his experience is in private law practice. He received the Supreme Court post after working with the state Republicans to defend their partisan redistricting that has gerrymandered Wisconsin. His record shows he always supports a far-right Republican agenda.
Do we want a state Supreme Court that rubber stamps all cases in favor of one party? I hope for a court that is fair and balanced, and I think most voters would agree.
Judge Karofsky has the knowledge and experience to be fair when hearing cases. She has promised to preserve the constitutional rights of the people. Please vote Jill Karofsky for Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Julia Reitz
Watertown
Celebrate National
Ag Day
Dear Editor:
National Ag Day is celebrated on March 24, 2020. It’s a day to celebrate the contribution of agriculture in our everyday lives. Every year, producers, agricultural associations, corporations, universities, government agencies and countless others across America join together to recognize the contributions of agriculture.
Agriculture provides almost everything we eat, use and wear daily. However, too few people truly understand this contribution. There’s an entire industry dedicated to providing plentiful and safe food for consumption… as well as a wide range of comfortable, fashionable clothing choices. We rely on agriculture for the very necessities of life.
American farmers and ranchers are working harder than ever. Today, each America farmer feeds more than 165 people. And, it’s not just the farmer who makes our food possible. The entire agriculture industry, all the way to the grocery store, are vital links in a chain that brings food to every citizen.
This March 24, 2020 is National Ag Day, hosted by the Agriculture Council of America. Ag Day is a good time to reflect- and be grateful for- America agriculture!
Sue Marx, on behalf of the
Jefferson County Farm
Bureau members
Sempf backer
Dear Editor:
Jim Sempf has been my colleague for nearly 10 years. His opponent correctly believes that experience matters. That is why Jim Sempf is the better candidate for circuit court judge.
Circuit court judges preside over jury trials. Kris Snow is primarily an office attorney and has tried two jury trials in her entire career. Jim Sempf has tried in excess of 40 jury trials. He is a trial attorney who excels in the dynamic and fast-paced environment of a courtroom, the arena in which he has been competing and winning for the past 14 years. He has the ability and experience to preside in the courtroom.
Jim and I share the sensitive crimes caseload for Dodge County and I know him well. He is very intelligent, has a phenomenal memory, has a lightning-fast learning curve, and handles a heavy workload. Jim has spent the last 14 years enforcing the law and protecting the public safety. He is an outstanding prosecutor and he will be an excellent judge. Please join me in voting for Jim Sempf on April 7.
Yolanda Tienstra
Beaver Dam
