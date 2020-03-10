Sempf support
Dear Editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James Sempf for circuit court judge.
I have worked with Jim in the district attorney's office for the past 15 years and he is one of the best. He is a very fair prosecutor who works hard to keep Dodge County safe.
In his capacity as a sensitive crimes prosecutor, he is responsible for dealing with some of the most serious/heinous offenses. He has handled this responsibility with distinction and has been tough on the criminals who commit heinous crimes. He is not afraid to tell an attorney seeking a deal for such offender "No" but also believes in second chances for the less serious crimes.
As hard as it would be to see him leave our office family, I know he would make a great judge. He is a very intelligent man but he is also a down to earth people person. Please join me in supporting Assistant District Attorney James Sempf for circuit court judge on April 7.
Paula Justman
Iron Ridge
