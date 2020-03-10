Knowledge is power
Dear Editor:
The word “assault” is used two ways in the English language. It is either a noun meaning, “a violent physical or verbal attack” or it’s a verb meaning, “to make an assault on” or “to attack violently.” The only time you will ever hear the word “assault” being used to describe an object is when it’s followed by the word “rifle” and being used by an individual who is vastly uneducated on the topic.
How exactly is the AR-15 not being designed for militaries “beside the point?" Had it been designed for combat, the military wouldn’t need the M16 (series). Also, the distinction between semi and fully automatic is vital in this conversation. The average rate of fire for the M16 is 800 rounds per minute with the M4 reaching a max of 950. An AR-15 can only fire one round every time the trigger is squeezed. If I were to take an AR-15 and attempt to reach the rate of fire of a M16, pieces of that rifle would start to melt. The gas tube is not normally rated for that level of sustained temperature and pressure.
Also, the polymer handguard does not have any heat shielding. Secondly, all of my AR-15’s must be defective because none have ever taken human life. No firearm has ever been manufactured to take human life. They are manufactured to fire a specified cartridge consistently and accurately to a specified range at a specified rate of fire.
The only thing here that falls back upon a “tired old chestnut” is the thought that a ban actually fixes anything. This was already attempted with the passage of the Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Use Protection Act in September of 1994. It failed worse than prohibition. There was no evidence that the act had any impact upon violent crime in America which is why it wasn’t renewed. That would add even more credibility to my statement, “criminals don’t care.”
Has anyone reading ever heard of the “21 foot rule”? It establishes a minimum reactionary gap in the event of an assault with dangerous object other than a firearm. Most law enforcement officers and firearm course instructors will tell you that the distance should be much farther given the premeditated intent of the attacker. Finally, a firearm is nothing more than a tool. It’s only as good or as evil as the individual wielding it.
Tyler Stangl
Watertown
Editors note: This letter is in response to a rebuttal letter in the March 6 edition regarding the word assault.
