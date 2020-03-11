Dear Editor:
I read with great interest your front page story on March 9 titled, “Area Republicans rally in Jefferson."
Representative John Jagler was quoted several times but the line that infuriated me the most was, “Democrats are coming in from Dane County and we have to stop them in their tracks. We can send them packing, back to Dane County.” What a horrible thing to say. If you are not a Republican, you are not welcome here and furthermore, get the hell out. How can someone in the state assembly talk like this? I’m a Democrat and moved here from Green Lake County, not Dane County, so does that mean I can stay or will the Republicans drive me out too?
Since when do our Republican legislators only represent the Republicans? Aren’t they supposed to represent everyone, Republican and Democrat, white collar and blue collar, rich and poor? The answer from John Jagler is a resounding no! This kind of closed mindedness is what’s wrong with politics today. Let’s hope that changes with the next election. People need to look past the R or D behind a candidate’s name and listen to what they say. What message do they send our children when they suggest that we “send people packing” simply because they are not Republicans and demonize those from Dane County when many from Watertown work in Dane County.
The Republicans have represented Watertown for decades. Maybe it is time that changes. I for one will not be sent “packing.”
Joe Kallas,
Watertown
