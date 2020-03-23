Dear Editor:
The election of a state supreme court justice is something freedom loving Badgers should focus on. The contrast between the candidates couldn’t be greater. One is an announced activist. The other can be called a literalist.
Karofsky stated she intends to use the position to push her political agenda. That is the definition of an activist judge. Practically it means she will, if allowed, make her own laws while ruling from the bench. Kelly would simply rule according to what is written whether he agrees with it or not.
By definition a judge is not a legislator. No judge has a right to legislate from the bench. A judge’s job is to apply the laws or constitution as written to any case in question. If that isn’t done, it undermines confidence in our system and opens a door to totalitarianism in our state and federal courts.
An example is the recent attempt by the Democrat National Committee and state committee to undue our photo ID and registration laws by working through the judicial system. The only way a constitutional law should be changed is by the duly elected legislature not by judges who disagree with it. Think before voting.
Roger Kobleske
Watertown
