Sempf backer
Dear Editor:
I support James Sempf for Dodge County judge because he is the right person for the job. He has been accused of needing to “learn the law” to be effective. I can tell you Jim is one of the most brilliant lawyers I have met.
Will he have to learn new areas of law, of course. No lawyer is an expert in every area of the law. Call any lawyer and ask them. Whoever is elected will have a significant learning curve. They will need to study the law on every issue that comes before them.
What I will tell you is that Jim is highly educated, especially in criminal law, an area that directly impacts your public safety.
Please vote for the only expert in criminal law in this race and the candidate who is supported by a majority of Dodge County law enforcement. His campaign has been nothing but positive and I respect him for that. He has proven he can maintain a positive and clean campaign, he will manage his courtroom in the same manner.
I ask you to join me in voting for James Sempf for Dodge County judge.
Dale Schmidt
Beaver Dam
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.