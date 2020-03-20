Wetzel, Smith backer
Dear Editor:
Bob Wetzel served on council from 2006 to 2012 and he was an active member during that time. He was excellent in his participation at meetings and took the job seriously.
What stood out about him was his style of representation where his constituent’s views were a huge factor in how he voted on issues. Some have an attitude of thinking they know better than the people that put them in office, but that was not Bob’s approach to governing.
Fred Smith continues to want to serve our community which is a blessing for our town since he has leadership qualities and valuable experience that can prove helpful in many ways. I know the great things he did for us as mayor when TID 3 was created over by Walmart and how that successful TID brought in tens of millions of dollars in new property valuation. We desperately need that type of growth out of TID 5 next to the river where the 100 block of West Main is located. Mistakes there will require local taxpayers to feed this TID until it is self-supporting, which we cannot afford to do. Please help our city move forward by electing experience that matters.
Ken Berg
Former council member
What we have today
Dear Editor:
Read from the Holy bible, the book of exodus of the plagues, then think of what we have today. The coronavirus. In that time they didn’t have all the crime as we have today. People didn’t listen to God. Today we have more people. Some of them don’t listen to God!
Today the coronavirus is nearly all over the world. As of today, we have no cure. Listen or watch TV and what do we hear? Some people shot in our backyard, mother kills her children, teen killed in stolen vehicle, person killed in city making drugs, then robs bank. And it goes on. Many people do not know what heaven and hell are and who Jesus is.
Harold Sack Sr.
Watertown
Sensenbrenner
Dear Editor:
F. Jimmy Sensenbrenner has always been full of himself, “I’m not a show horse, I’m a workhorse.” It’s not all he’s full of as he plopped a pile of horse apples one-by-one out of his mouth during his final town hall in Watertown. One thing you spot early on with guys like F. Jimmy is that they think they are never wrong, they never listen, and they never take responsibility for anything — ever. Sound familiar? That is, unless they are bragging about their biggest “accomplishments.” The Patriot Act? What... so every US citizen can have all their emails and phone calls scrapped and stored at some ginormous NSA data center in Utah? He answers, “I don’t know,” if you ask him if he’s ever taken campaign contributions from private contractors to the NSA. He knows, or he should. Lamenting political divisiveness and lack of civility? Is that supposed to be an in-crowd joke for the Fox News/righty-whitey hate radio crowd in attendance? Really? Obama’s a Muslim; Obama was born in Kenya and therefore an illegitimate president; Obama should be impeached; Michelle has a “big butt” aka, she’s fat — and this last one from a guy once competing for Webster’s definition pic under roly poly with Joel Kleeflisch before their taxpayer-funded flab surgery. But here’s the real skinny: the 2017 tax cut rammed through by “government for the $uper rich” republicans reveals an uglier truth. Railing about fiscal responsibility or the national debt was always their con trick. Why didn’t they pay down debt during the “greatest economy ever” and instead of created a stock market bubble that just blew up? Better yet, why didn’t they invest $1 trillion-plus into our crumbling infrastructure they’ve neglected for decades?
- Not one word in that Daily Times article on F. Jimmy thoughts or comments on COVID-19 — this all reported on less than a week ago. Now the chickens come home to roost. He’s a grifter. And now F. Jimmy goes off into the sunset with taxpayer-funded pensions (state and fed) in excess of $100K a year, while the rest of us dig ourselves of his party’s latest crap show. F. Jimmy — you lied about being a workhorse. Though you’re quite a few shades brighter than the likes of F. $cotty Fitzgerald — he’s a dumb ***, too.
Randal Mueller
Watertown
Editor note: The town hall meeting with F. James Sensenbrenner was March 1 in Watertown, before the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.
Boating safety law
Dear Editor:
Vote yes for Boating Safety on Our Smallest Lakes.
Question No. 50 in the 2020 Wisconsin Conservation Congress spring hearing booklet concerns high-speed boating on Wisconsin’s smallest lakes.Question 50’s wording is confusing. The explanation is not. Most people agree that the 100-foot-from-shore no-wake law is a good rule. Unfortunately, it caused an unforeseen problem for our smallest lakes. That’s because, due to the law, a typical round 50-acre lake lost 14 acres of surface water previously legal for fast boating.
On 50- to 70-acre lakes, this concentrated fast boating to a dangerously small area, placing boaters, anglers, and swimmers at risk. There’s no good reason to speed on very small lakes. Plenty of large ones exist for that. Only lakes having 50 acres or more of safe boating space should allow high-speed boating. Therefore, the minimum size lake for fast boating should be 64 acres, not 50 as the law now stands. The WCC Legislative Committee reviewed this and agreed unanimously. I urge everyone to login and vote yes on Question 50. Online voting runs April 13 to 15 at https://dnr.wi.gov/About/WCC/springhearing.html. Your yes vote will send legislators a message asking them to work with the WCC to make Wisconsin’s small lakes safer for all.
Lisa Conley, Oconomowoc
Past President, Wisconsin Lakes
COVID-19, elections
Dear Editor:
The non-partisan part: The current public health emergency effects the April elections in a number of ways, among them:
1. It puts at risk both voters and poll workers.
2. Poll workers are often older citizens and are at even higher risk if they become infected.
3. If these poll workers understandably refuse to work the polls on April 7, what do we do?
We can at least do one thing. All voters in Wisconsin should immediately contact their elected state representatives and urge either a postponement of the April 7 elections or that the State of Wisconsin mail absentee ballots to all registered voters in Wisconsin; or, better yet, that they take both actions. The relevant contact information:
Scott Fitzgerald, Senate Majority Leader, 608-266-5660, Sen.Fitzgerald@legis.wisconsin.gov
Gov. Tony Evers 608-266-1212 evers.wi.gov
Sen. Steve Nass 608-266-2635 Sen.Nass@legis.wisconsin.gov
Sen. Janis Ringhand 608-266-2253 Sen.Ringhand@legis.wisconsin.gov
Robin Vos, Assembly Speaker, 608-266-9171, Rep.Vos@legis.wisconsin.gov
Rep. Barb Dittrich 608-266-8551 Rep.Dittrich@legis.wisconsin.gov
Rep. Cody Horlacher 608-266-5715 Rep.Horlacher@legis.wisconsin.gov
Rep. John Jagler 608-266-9650 Rep.Jagler@@legis.wisconsin.gov
Rep. Don Vruwink 608-266-3790 rep.Vruwink@legis.wisconsin.gov
The partisan part:
As an op-ed headline in the Guardian put it, “The coronavirus is a political problem, not just a health problem. Remember that when you vote.”
John H. Callan
Fort Atkinson
