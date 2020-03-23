Dear Editor:
National Ag Day is celebrated on March 24, 2020. It’s a day to celebrate the contribution of agriculture in our everyday lives. Every year, producers, agricultural associations, corporations, universities, government agencies and countless others across America join together to recognize the contributions of agriculture.
Agriculture provides almost everything we eat, use and wear daily. However, too few people truly understand this contribution. There’s an entire industry dedicated to providing plentiful and safe food for consumption… as well as a wide range of comfortable, fashionable clothing choices. We rely on agriculture for the very necessities of life.
American farmers and ranchers are working harder than ever. Today, each America farmer feeds more than 165 people. And, it’s not just the farmer who makes our food possible. The entire agriculture industry, all the way to the grocery store, are vital links in a chain that brings food to every citizen.
This March 24, 2020 is National Ag Day, hosted by the Agriculture Council of America. Ag Day is a good time to reflect- and be grateful for- America agriculture!
Sue Marx, on behalf of the
Jefferson County Farm Bureau members
