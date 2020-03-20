Dear Editor:
Read from the Holy bible, the book of exodus of the plagues, then think of what we have today. The coronavirus.
In that time they didn't have all the crime as we have today. People didn't listen to God. Today we have more people. Some of them don't listen to God!
Today the coronavirus is nearly all over the world.
As of today, we have no cure. Listen or watch TV and what do we hear? Some people shot in our backyard, mother kills her children, teen killed in stolen vehicle, person killed in city making drugs, then robs bank. And the list goes on.
Many people do not know what heaven and hell are and who Jesus is.
Harold Sack Sr.
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.