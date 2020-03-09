Coronavirus concern
Dear Editor:
As a senior citizen, I am very afraid of the coronavirus. When the very first cases showed up in Wuhan, China, our government should have been preparing for this deadly virus to show up here in the states. The present administration decided long ago to cut funding and fire many of the medical experts that would helped in this situation.
Testing kits should have been produced at the fastest and safest way possible, so as many people who needed to be tested could be tested. Someone who had the flu, could be tested and within an hour, that person would have the results. With this new virus, all the test results had to be sent to the CDC in Atlanta which added hours to even knowing if one had it. People can be asymptomatic, but still pass this on. That is happening right now all across our country and the globe.
President Trump always believes he knows more than the experts such as when it warms up in April, it will disappear. More than once, he has been corrected by the medical experts. He also said that a vaccine is very close. No, it isn’t and won’t be ready for 12-18 months. He also said that influenza is deadlier. No, Mr. President, coronavirus is more deadly. He has muzzled the medical experts who work for the NIH, CDC, and HHS. They cannot say anything to the public unless they check with Pence first. It should be the other way around.
The President has told over 16,000 lies, so when he is telling people not to panic, that is exactly what we are doing. The President has been very lucky to not have to face any kind of public crisis until now. The American people deserve honest and truthful leaders who will admit that yes, they were not prepared, but they are going to try to get out as many test kits all over the country. South Korea had been testing 15,000 citizens per day when the US had tested 500.
One thing I have to add. The Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama had many Americans and sent two planes to bring them back to the states. Isn’t it obvious to everyone that it was dangerous to co-mingle healthy with infected people? This administration thought that would be just fine.
Carolyn J. Poteet
Watertown
