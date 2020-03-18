Dear Editor:
I want to take an opportunity to write a letter supporting James Sempf and his judicial candidacy.
In that regard, I note that I have been practicing law for 28 years. Essentially all of my practice is criminal defense. This has enabled me to be in front of many different circuit court judges.
The best circuit court judges tend to be firm in their convictions, but have the ability to be reasonable when the facts support it. A good circuit court judge is patient, compassionate and even-tempered. Jim has prosecuted a significant number of clients that I have represented, enabling me to work with him on many, many occasions.
I strongly believe that he has demonstrated all of the characteristics I have mentioned and therefore I wholeheartedly support James Sempf as the next branch 4 circuit court judge for Dodge County.
William Mayer
West Bend
