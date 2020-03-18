Backing Sempf
Dear Editor:
I want to share with you why I support Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James Sempf for the position of circuit court judge. Neither candidate has been a judge before. One candidate, however, falsely represents that she has little left to learn, while ADA Sempf acknowledges the learning curve.
James makes decisions in the most serious and complicated cases that we have in Dodge County. He is the only candidate that I trust to keep me and my family safe.
I have also noticed that 100% of James’ endorsements come from people that have a stake in the outcome. Sempf’s supporters either work and/or live in Dodge County. These people will be affected the most by the decisions of the next judge and they have chosen to endorse Sempf.
James has spent his career in public service to Dodge County. He has put a repeat child sex predator behind bars for life. In 2018, he was awarded Public Safety Executive of the Year. He is the overwhelming choice of Dodge County law enforcement and local police departments.
That is good enough for me. Vote for Sempf on April 7. Sempf knows how to protect you, your family, and your children.
Rebecca Beilke
Mayville
Chain reaction
Dear Editor:
Our President declared a national emergency due to the coronavirus. This has set off quite a chain reaction.
It has resulted in the closing and cancellations of many of our schools and almost all sporting events, plus people are also urged to stay home from work. But when you look at the numbers, it make you wonder is it is that much of an emergency.
I just checked on line and found out that the total number of deaths due to this virus in the United States is only 51; whereas the number of flu deaths for the same period of time is over 20,000.
It is also reported that most of those who contract this virus recover.
Most of those who succumb are elderly, who already have other health issues.
If a national emergency needed to be declared, it seems to me they picked the wrong bug.
James Lillo
Watertown
Support Sempf
Dear Editor:
I want to take an opportunity to write a letter supporting James Sempf and his judicial candidacy.
In that regard, I note that I have been practicing law for 28 years. Essentially all of my practice is criminal defense. This has enabled me to be in front of many different circuit court judges.
The best circuit court judges tend to be firm in their convictions, but have the ability to be reasonable when the facts support it. A good circuit court judge is patient, compassionate and even-tempered. Jim has prosecuted a significant number of clients that I have represented, enabling me to work with him on many, many occasions.
I strongly believe that he has demonstrated all of the characteristics I have mentioned and therefore I wholeheartedly support James Sempf as the next branch 4 circuit court judge for Dodge County.
William Mayer
West Bend
