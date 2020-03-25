Keep Kelly on court
Dear Editor:
Justice (Daniel) Kelly has faithfully served the people of Wisconsin. For Kelly’s experience, credentials, and steadfast application of law, let’s vote to keep him on Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Kelly has represented clients before Wisconsin Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court. He was a shareholder at Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren S.C., Milwaukee and founding partner of Rogahn Kelly LLC of Waukesha (now Rogahn Jones). Kelly holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and Spanish from Carroll College (now University) and law degree from Regent University School of Law in Virginia.
Kelly is on the board of advisors of Milwaukee Lawyer’s Chapter of the Federalist Society, serves on Carroll University President’s Advisory Council and is a former member of the Wisconsin Advisory Committee of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.
Justice Kelly says, “There is no end to the mischief the judiciary causes when it abandons its role of declaring what the law is, and instead arrogates to itself the power to develop new law in place of what it received from the ultimate lawgivers – the people of the State of Wisconsin and the United States.”
Visit www.justicedanielkelly.com. For outstanding judicial experience and impartial application of law vote Justice Kelly.
Pamela A. Lazaris
Lake Mills
