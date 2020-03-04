Dear Editor:
On April 7, you will have an opportunity to vote for a new circuit court judge.
I wholeheartedly recommend you cast your vote for James Sempf to fill this position.
As a judicial assistant in Dodge County for over 10 years, I worked with Jim on an almost daily basis. I found Jim to be extremely knowledgeable about the law and well prepared. He was able to work in demanding situations. I also experienced Jim's ability to be fair to both victims of crime and the defendants.
Without hesitation I would ask for your vote for the best candidate for the branch 4 circuit court judge, Jim Sempf.
Barb Brandt
Sun Prairie
