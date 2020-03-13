Dear Editor:
Debating this issue with Mr. Stangl may be futile, but I'll try once more before giving it up as a lost cause. In his "Flawed Logic" letter, he takes exception to the term "assault weapon," contending that "assault is a verb, not an adjective" and should not be used "to describe an inanimate object." In my earlier rebuttal I provided a dictionary definition of the word as an adjective, as in "assault rifle." If he thinks that definition is incorrect, he should contact the editors of Webster's dictionaries. I'm sure they would welcome input from someone more educated on the topic than they are.
He also maintains that although the AR-15 was designed as a combat weapon, it was never used in that capacity and is therefore not a weapon of war. He notes that the AR-15 is a semi-automatic weapon whereas those adapted from its design for the military are fully-automatic. It's splitting hairs, but okay, let's say the AR-15 is an assault-style rifle. The military's refusal to buy the AR-15 design in no way changes its intended use, nor does its comparatively slower firing capability disqualify it as an assault-style rifle. It was designed to kill people, and its efficiency is less than the M-16's only insofar as how rapidly it can do the job. To the hundreds of victims whose lives have been taken by these deadly firearms, Mr. Stangl's distinctions are not only not "vital to the conversation," they are entirely meaningless.
Lastly, Mr. Stangl contends that outlawing these firearms would be pointless because "criminals don't follow laws." All laws are sometimes broken. Should we eliminate them entirely, then, and let every man fend for himself?
Who truly believes that "no firearm has ever been manufactured to take human life"? That is precisely what combat rifles are made for--what the AR-15 itself was designed for. Regardless of what we call them, their 30-round (or more) magazine capacity makes AR-15-style firearms the weapons of choice for modern-day mass shooters. True, we will never prevent every single would-be mass murderer from obtaining one of the death-dealing "tools." Does that negate our duty as a civilized society to make every effort to deny them to as many of those lunatics as possible? Do legitimate hunters and sportsmen really need a gun with a 30-round magazine? To both questions, I answer no!
Bruce Martin
Watertown
