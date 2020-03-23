Wetzel supporter
Dear Editor:
This is an election based letter to speak on behalf of Bob Wetzel who is running for the 8th district where I live. I have known Bob Wetzel since our college days in the early 1980’s. Bob is the kind of man who cares for those who elect him like a real statesman. He is not a politician, but a statesman--a man who genuinely cares and will strive to do what is right for those who have elected him.
Out of my friendship with him, I am writing to endorse him. But more so because I strongly believe he will represent me in what is right. Since I live in an apartment building, and he knows it because he helped me move in, he did not come to my building looking for support. He is thoughtful enough to honor his high sense of ethics above the need to get votes. Thank you for your time.
Thomas J. Lemon
Watertown
Vote Snow
Dear Editor:
Unfortunately I was the victim in a case assigned to assistant district attorney James Sempf, who is running against Kristine Snow for Dodge County circuit court judge. Because I was the victim, I met James Sempf, saw how he handled the case in and outside the courtroom, and overheard him comment about other cases he was handling at the time.
What I took away from that experience was that James Sempf cares little about rehabilitation or treatment for those accused of crimes. He seemed to take personal joy in sending people to prison, and in my case, completely ignored the impact that may have on me, the victim. In my dealings with James Sempf, he lacked even an ounce of empathy, and came across as arrogant. Kristine Snow, on the other hand, realizes that while punishment is necessary to deter crime, rehabilitation and treatment is important too and is in everyone’s best interest – the defendant, his or her family, and society. That is why I will be voting for Kristine Snow.
Jamie Riemer
Rubicon
Karofsky backer
I am writing to urge everybody to vote for Judge Jill Karofsky for Wisconsin Supreme Court. The role of the court is to interpret law, and not to pursue a partisan political agenda.
Her opponent is a political hack, who is being supported for the position by some pretty extreme groups. One group actually wants to re-write the Wisconsin Constitution to outlaw birth control.
We need to fill that spot with a well respected, highly intelligent judge like Jill Karofsky. Please join me in supporting her in next month’s election.
Dick Schultz
Fort Atkinson
