Dear Editor:
My name is Eddie Boik and I am the co-owner of Cowbells Diner in Lowell. I am writing in support of Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James Sempf for the position of circuit court judge. Those who know me know that I believe very strongly in the second amendment and our individual right to own and possess firearms.
I know Jim has a similar viewpoint and will work hard to protect and preserve our constitutional rights. I also believe we need someone on the bench who understands how to protect society from violent and dangerous criminals. Jim Sempf has many years of experience as a sensitive crimes prosecutor making that judgement about who is dangerous and who is not. We need a man like him on the bench. On April 7, vote for ADA James Sempf.
Eddie Boik
Juneau
