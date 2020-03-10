Dear Editor:
Many months ago Judge Steven Bauer announced his retirement from Dodge County Circuit Court Branch IV. A big shout out to Judge Steven Bauer for his many years of service. I wish him well in his retirement.
The vacancy creates the need to find a replacement worthy of the heritage set forth by Judge Bauer and his predecessors. Fortunately for Dodge County we have a very qualified, capable, competent replacement in James (Jim to you, me and his friends) Sempf.
Jim has worked tirelessly over the past 14 years as assistant district attorney for Dodge County. Jim currently prosecutes one-half of all felony domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse cases referred by law enforcement. He has prosecuted over 7,000 criminal cases and hundreds if not thousands of others.
I have come to know Jim as a hard-working, dedicated stalwart of justice. Jim has the experience, integrity and commitment to fill Judge Bauer’s shoes.
In the words of one my favorite poets, Longfellow, “We judge ourselves by what we feel capable of doing, while others judge us by what we have already done."
Jim has judged himself by placing his name on the ballot because he firmly believes he is capable of performing as judge for you and me.
I ask you to judge Jim not only on what he has done but what he is capable of doing. Please join me in voting for James Sempf for district IV judge.
David J. Guckenberger
District 11, Dodge County Board of Supervisors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.