Volunteering
Dear Editor:
Since joining the Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library, I’ve enjoyed the camaraderie of our members, witnessed the amazing transformation of the children’s area of our library, felt gratified by having contributed to the purchase of some “extras” for the library, felt proud to wear my turquoise library T-shirt, worked hard during both our spring and fall fundraisers and am now excited about our plans to sponsor author visits this year.
Why am I telling you this? Because you too can experience the great satisfaction of volunteering in a way that has a visible, positive impact on our little village. Our activities are not all fundraisers….some are “friend” raisers. We are so grateful to our members and friends, particularly those who always volunteer, including those high school students who volunteer to help us move books, sell tacos or design our logo. We have the best volunteers any small, non-profit organization could hope for.
We want everyone in our community to know that you are welcome to join us. Membership forms are available at the library circulation desk. Follow us on Facebook for the latest information about our upcoming events. Or, come to a meeting to get acquainted. Our next meeting is March 10 at 12:30 p.m. at the high school. Get in touch with me if you want to hear more reasons for joining the Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library. I’m thankful that “Mrs. B” asked me to join. Now, I’m asking you to do so.
Pat Giese, president
Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library
Hospice acknowledgement
Dear Editor:
Rainbow Hospice Care gratefully acknowledges the donations made in memory of: Joyce E. Kohls, Gretchen “Gert” Sterwalt, Cami Lynne Wilke, Vernon W. Wolff, Cecile A. Radanovich, Marion H. Griebenow, Joseph W. Darcey, Louise R. Korth, Donald “Donny” G. Haumschild, Clifford Everett Topel.
Your gift helps to continue the hospice mission of bringing forth comfort, care and meaning at the end of life. Thank you for honoring their memory in such a way that will help bring comfort to others. Your donation helps to further the mission of hospice, which provides dignity, comfort and quality care to the terminally ill and their families.
Debbie Berger
on behalf of Rainbow Hospice Care
Library 3.14
3.14. If I remember right, it has something to do with a circle. 3.14. Pi… or in the case of the Friends of the Library it means pie. Please join us as we celebrate Pi Day with a slice of homemade pie on Saturday, March 14 (3.14). How much does a slice of pie cost? Why $3.14 of course. You can enjoy your pie at the library or take a piece to go. You’ll find us with forks and plates, and happy smiles in the lobby of the library from 9 a.m. to noon. See you on Pi(e) Day everyone. Yum!
Does this warm weather make you think of spring? Can you almost smell the sweet aroma of brats cooking on the open grill? The Friends of the Library is sponsoring another foodie event. Please join us on Friday (Fry Day?), April 17 as we cook up some beer brats at Glenn’s. What a great way to celebrate spring. See you there.
Jan Runge
President of Friends of the Watertown Public Library
