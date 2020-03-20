Dear Editor:
Vote yes for Boating Safety on Our Smallest Lakes.
Question No. 50 in the 2020 Wisconsin Conservation Congress spring hearing booklet concerns high-speed boating on Wisconsin’s smallest lakes.
Question 50’s wording is confusing. The explanation is not. Most people agree that the 100-foot-from-shore no-wake law is a good rule. Unfortunately, it caused an unforeseen problem for our smallest lakes. That’s because, due to the law, a typical round 50-acre lake lost 14 acres of surface water previously legal for fast boating.
On 50- to 70-acre lakes, this concentrated fast boating to a dangerously small area, placing boaters, anglers, and swimmers at risk. There’s no good reason to speed on very small lakes. Plenty of large ones exist for that.
Only lakes having 50 acres or more of safe boating space should allow high-speed boating. Therefore, the minimum size lake for fast boating should be 64 acres, not 50 as the law now stands. The WCC Legislative Committee reviewed this and agreed unanimously.
I urge everyone to login and vote yes on Question 50. Online voting runs April 13 to 15 at https://dnr.wi.gov/About/WCC/springhearing.html. Your yes vote will send legislators a message asking them to work with the WCC to make Wisconsin’s small lakes safer for all.
Lisa Conley, Oconomowoc
Past President, Wisconsin Lakes
