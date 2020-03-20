Dear Editor:
The non-partisan part:
The current public health emergency effects the April elections in a number of ways, among them:
1. It puts at risk both voters and poll workers.
2. Poll workers are often older citizens and are at even higher risk if they become infected.
3. If these poll workers understandably refuse to work the polls on April 7, what do we do?
We can at least do one thing. All voters in Wisconsin should immediately contact their elected state representatives and urge either a postponement of the April 7 elections or that the State of Wisconsin mail absentee ballots to all registered voters in Wisconsin; or, better yet, that they take both actions. The relevant contact information:
Scott Fitzgerald, Senate Majority Leader, 608-266-5660, Sen.Fitzgerald@legis.wisconsin.gov
Gov. Tony Evers 608-266-1212 evers.wi.gov
Sen. Steve Nass 608-266-2635 Sen.Nass@legis.wisconsin.gov
Sen. Janis Ringhand 608-266-2253 Sen.Ringhand@legis.wisconsin.gov
Robin Vos, Assembly Speaker, 608-266-9171, Rep.Vos@legis.wisconsin.gov
Rep. Barb Dittrich 608-266-8551 Rep.Dittrich@legis.wisconsin.gov
Rep. Cody Horlacher 608-266-5715 Rep.Horlacher@legis.wisconsin.gov
Rep. John Jagler 608-266-9650 Rep.Jagler@@legis.wisconsin.gov
Rep. Don Vruwink 608-266-3790 rep.Vruwink@legis.wisconsin.gov
The partisan part:
As an op-ed headline in the Guardian put it, “The coronavirus is a political problem, not just a health problem. Remember that when you vote.”
John H. Callan
Fort Atkinson
