Library addition
Dear Editor:
The unveiling of the new addition to the library has obviously been met with great excitement in the community. Thank you to all who have worked hard to plan and fundraise!
However, while looking at the drawings for the addition, myself and others have been struck with disappointment in the design and look of the addition.
Is this really the best that we can do?
Providing continuity between the old and the new seems to have been forgotten by the architect.
A bland box of an addition with extra glass for light does not compliment the original design of the beautiful Carnegie building, nor does it show our town as being a community interested in historic preservation or environmental savviness.
The two pieces should look like they’ve always been together and according to the plans unveiled to the public, this addition is definitely lacking.
I am disappointed that there was not more opportunity for community members to come forward with ideas about the design.
Perhaps I have missed those opportunities?
Is the architect open to suggestions or further adjustment in their design so that the addition can really be pleasing to the eye and look like it “fits” with the rest of the building and downtown?
I will also acknowledge that any new ideas or changes to the design can mean more cost and I can see that it would be frustrating to try to do more.
But I will also ask: Are potential donors moved to contribute financially toward a simple paving block for a bland design?
Or are they moved to contribute a beautiful detail to the building in memory of a loved one or prominent citizen?
I, for one, would be far more moved to contribute financially to details of the building project because they are meaningful and preserve the history and beauty of the community and those who have gone before us.
Are we looking “outside the box”, so to speak, to really make sure that this project puts a beautiful face on one of the first blocks of downtown Watertown? Are we giving a visual reminder that our community is interested in preservation and progress? Are we striving to be like other communities in the state who are willing to make their downtown beautiful and classic, and therefore draw tourists and visitors to appreciate it with us?
Please consider.
Theresa Mueller
Watertown
Body cameras
Dear Editor:
Wisconsin’s newspapers, radio stations, and TV stations advocate on behalf of the public for openness in government and would like to thank the lawmakers involved in passage of a bill regarding the use of law enforcement body cameras. The bill passed both houses on a voice vote and was signed into law Feb. 28 by Gov. Tony Evers.
A Legislative Study Committee, led by Chair Sen. Patrick Testin and Vice Chair Rep. Chris Taylor, overcame significant differences to create a bill that won the support of law enforcement, the media, criminal justice attorneys, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
Wisconsin’s newspapers and broadcasters supported passage of the bill this session so that the effort and remarkable outcome of the committee’s work could be realized.
In the Assembly, Rep. John Spiros, who also sat on the study committee, introduced the bill and chair of the Assembly Committee on State Affairs, Rep. Rob Swearingen, secured a public hearing and executive session on the bill.
Sen. Van Wanggaard held a public hearing and executive session in the State Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety.
Their support and efforts were critical in getting the legislation to a vote this session.
The law requires any law enforcement agency using body cameras to establish a policy on how the cameras will be used, sets minimum limits on how long video will be stored, establishes circumstances under which it should be kept, and builds on Wisconsin’s robust open records laws to take into account the privacy of victims and witnesses who appear in the videos.
The law uses the balancing test to determine if video should be released, and asks records custodians to take into consideration the expectation privacy for anyone who appears in the video and the treatment of victims and minors.
The bill also directs records custodians to use redaction where necessary to allow for a video to be released.
As law, this legislation will give law enforcement the guidance it seeks regarding the use of body cameras, give the public the transparency it expects, and demonstrate the ability of parties to come together on an important issue through the Legislative Study Committee process.
Beth Bennett
Executive Director
Wisconsin Newspaper
Association
Sempf endorsement
Dear Editor:
On April 7, you will have an opportunity to vote for a new circuit court judge.
I wholeheartedly recommend you cast your vote for James Sempf to fill this position.
As a judicial assistant in Dodge County for over 10 years, I worked with Jim on an almost daily basis.
I found Jim to be extremely knowledgeable about the law and well prepared.
He was able to work in demanding situations.
I also experienced Jim’s ability to be fair to both victims of crime and the defendants.
Without hesitation I would ask for your vote for the best candidate for the branch 4 circuit court judge, Jim Sempf.
Barb Brandt
Sun Prairie
Downtown demolition
Dear Editor:
The letter in the paper last Wednesday about the downtown demolition nailed it. All those great businesses forced to move or close and the buildings being torn down by the Redevelopment Authority to develop a park. What about the revenue and taxes those buildings and businesses were bringing in?
They originally said it was supposed to be a hotel, but that fell through.
Who wants to stay in a hotel in downtown Watertown when there is nothing to do there? Look at the restaurants/fast food places that have left Watertown over the years: George Webb, Burger King, Ponderosa, Steakfire, Perkins, KFC, Applelbees, Windwood, East Gate Inn, Sprechers, I’m sure I’ve missed some.
Watertown is dying, and the RDA is helping it. Who are these people? I have yet to speak with any of us ‘common people’ who think this demolition of part of our downtown is a good idea. The city is sinking our money into a park (two parks, Sharp Corner next) and the library.
The sign entering town says, “Watertown — Opportunity runs through it” — yes, I guess it does and it keeps right on going.
Bob Maxwell
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.