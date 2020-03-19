Dear Editor:
My name is Susan Boik. I am co-owner of Cowbell’s restaurant in Lowell. I am writing this letter in support of Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James Sempf for circuit court judge.
I have gotten to know James and have been impressed with his intelligence and knowledge of legal issues. What has been surprising to me is that despite his intelligence, he is very down to earth and easy to talk to.
I know that while neither candidate in this race has been a judge before, I support James because of what he has to offer me and our community. During his career in public service, James Sempf has demonstrated outstanding professional judgment. He knows when to drop the hammer on someone but also when something less is appropriate. He knows how to protect me and my family and that is what is important to me.
Please join me in supporting James Sempf for circuit court judge on April 7. I know he will continue to work hard to keep Dodge County a safe place to live and work.
Susan Boik
Juneau
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.