Assault rebuttal
Dear Editor:
In response to the “Flawed Logic” letter published in the March 3 edition of the Daily Times, the word “assault,” like many in the English language, can function as more than one part of speech. Its first and most common usage, according to Webster’s New World College Dictionary, is as a noun meaning “a violent attack, either physical or verbal.” It can also be used as a verb--”to make an assault (upon)”--and as an adjective--”designating a rifle or other firearm, either automatic or semiautomatic, designed for military use.”
Whether or not the AR-15 has ever been used in combat is beside the point. That is what it was originally designed for. Nor does it matter whether the weapon is automatic or semiautomatic. It was manufactured for the military, its sole purpose to kill people. That makes it, by definition, an assault rifle.
The author’s logic is further flawed when he falls back on the tired old chestnut that banning these guns and their like is futile because “criminals don’t follow laws.” If we took that line of reasoning to its inevitable, I dare say “logical”, conclusion we would make no laws at all because there will always be those who disobey them.
Finally, “Flawed Logic” makes the entirely insupportable assertion that “alone, every one of these firearms is no more dangerous than your kitchen silverware.” Really?! Try doing someone in from even 10 yards away with a salad fork, then tell me--without laughing, mind you--that it wouldn’t be far easier with a firearm of any kind.
“Flawed Logic” is the perfect title for Mr. Stangl’s letter. It is a prime example of just that.
Bruce Martin
Watertown
Blood drive thank you
Dear Editor:
Thank you, donors! Because you cared enough to donate, potentially 447 patients can benefit from your generosity.
Thank you Breselow’s Family Market, Christ United Methodist Church and Watertown Daily Times for helping to make the drive a success and J&L Tire & Service Center for hosting the great lunch.
Thank you volunteers Arlene Krause, Cathy Ihde, Deb Hemker, Karen Herritz, Patti Kuerschner, Kitty Stueber, Kris Stocklin, Jeanne Gillis, Kay Voigt, Barb Seamandel, Don Wesemann, Judy Zillmer, Karol Wesemann, Nancy Zache, Joanne Hemker, Barb Jeffers, Sue David, Jerry David, Sue Christian, Cheryl Iles, Carol Lenius, Dot Steinhorst, Carol Peters, Irene Vogt, Betty Krueger and Carl Krueger.
Ora Kuckkan and Mary Petrie
coordinators
