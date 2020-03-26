Dear Editor:
I am a proud Army veteran, and I will be voting for Kristine Snow. Kristine’s legal experience alone makes her the most qualified candidate for the position of circuit court judge.
While I am impressed by her legal experience, I am further impressed by her commitment to veterans and veterans’ causes. Since moving to Waupun, she has consistently supported the VFW and American Legion. She has assisted both organizations’ scholarship efforts and has distributed poppies for the VFW. Her law firm has contributed monetarily to both organizations.
Kristine’s father, brother, and husband are veterans. Kristine has represented numerous veterans during her 27 years of practice. Many suffer ongoing physical and mental issues related to their service. This is why, during her campaign, she has advocated for a reintroduction of Veterans’ Treatment Court in Dodge County. Kristine will ensure that our brave veterans will get the help they need if they find themselves involved in the legal system, not merely be convicted and thrown back into the same environment that led to their legal problems. Kristine’s commitment to veterans, combined with her legal experience, is why she has my vote.
Cynthia Amacher
Waupun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.