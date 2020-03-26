Dear Editor:
I have been an at-large representative on the Dodgeland School Board for the last 18 years. During that time I had my three children and one grandchild graduate from the Dodgeland district. Over the last 18 years we have made huge strides in improving the quality of education for our Dodgeland students.
I would like to endorse Carla Nico, who is a candidate for my school board position. Carla has two children attending Dodgeland and she has a strong desire to continue the legacy of educational excellence for our district.
All eligible voters in the district can vote for Carla so please cast your ballot whether by early voting, absentee ballot or at the polls on April 7. However you choose to vote, I am asking you to elect Carlo Nico for the Dodgeland School Board.
Tony Cox
Juneau
