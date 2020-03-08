BROWN DEER — History made. Ticket punched.
The top-seeded Lake Mills girls basketball team grabbed a 21-point lead and hung on down the stretch to beat third-seeded Martin Luther, 70-65, in a WIAA Division 3 sectional final at Brown Deer High School on Saturday, securing the program's first state tournament appearance.
It was anything but easy.
Spartan senior forward Sydney Burris scored 30 points, including 10 straight and 12 of the team's final 18, but the rally fell short as the L-Cat lead never dipped below three.
"Right now I'm pretty speechless," Lake Mills junior forward Hannah Lamke said. "It's taking a little bit to register. It feels really nice. We've put so many hours into this and it feels good to get it done."
"It's unbelievable, I'm kind of like in awe," sophomore forward McClain Mahone said. "It still doesn't feel real. It's crazy, we get to play another week. We are looking forward to it."
Junior center Vivian Guerrero had a team-high 17 points, junior guard Julianna Wagner added 16, junior guard Taylor Roughen had 13 and Mahone finished with 11.
Two big plays helped the team secure a trip to the Resch Center in Green Bay for Thursday's state semifinals.
After Martin Luther cut the lead to six, Roughen completed a 4-point play, watching the ball fall in on her back, to extend it back to double digits.
Wagner then took a charge on Spartan freshman guard Ava Hoppert in a 4-point game with under 2 minutes remaining, sending a surge from the players straight through the crowd.
"We were just so ready for that moment," Wagner's said of the team's mindset. "We worked really well as a team. We were confident in each other and ourselves. We just played basketball, and had fun."
Lake Mills, playing in its first ever sectional final, denied the Spartans their second state tournament appearance in four years. The L-Cats won one game three seasons ago before a 17-win campaign last year.
"I told them in the locker room, the year before we got here they were 2-21 and 0-10 in conference," third-year Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. "When they were all freshmen we were 5-17 and 1-9 in conference. We've obviously gotten a lot better. They have worked their tails off, this goes back years. I said hey 'two years ago when we were kind of struggling along when you were young did you guys believe we would be here?' They said 'ah, we're not sure.' (Assistant coach Sam) Herrington and I said we thought we would get here. We were not surprised. Such a hardworking and great group to coach."
The L-Cats (24-2) hit eight first-half 3-pointers en route to building a 14-point lead at the break.
Guerrero, who scored her third most points of the season, and Roughen each hit once early before Lamke hit two 3s, pushing the lead to 17-6 less than six minutes in.
Junior forward Jade Pitta hit a 3-pointer from the corner before Guerrero scored the team's next eight points, four of which came on putbacks to extend the advantage to 30-13.
Wagner then hit a pair of 3s, the first of which was assisted on by Mahone, for the game's biggest margin at 21 points.
"We just made sure to keep moving the ball and try to get open shots," said Lamke, who scored seven points. "We wanted to try and get the best look we could and find the open person. We were able to sink them."
Martin Luther, which also lost at Lake Mills in the Holiday Classic, 62-57, on Dec. 28, 2019, ended the half on a 14-7 run.
"We did a great job moving the basketball," Siska said. "We are very good shooting team and we knocked down shots, got in a rhythm early. We felt real confident about the game today. The first time around we had a 12-point lead and had a chance to put them away, kind of let them back in.
"We got up 21, had a chance to put them away but started doing some stuff we weren't doing earlier when we got that lead. I'm so dang proud of these girls, first ever trip to state. They battled. When the game got close we didn't flinch. Just like on Thursday night (against Kettle Moraine Lutheran), we kept playing hard and found a way to win. I'm super proud of these kids and the heart they have."
Burris took over from the outset in the second half, completing a 3-point play in the opening seconds. Burris hit a pair of free throws and assisted on a layup by Hoppert, cutting the lead to nine 3:15 into the second stanza.
Mahone scored inside and Pitta hit her second 3, finishing with six points, as the lead expanded back to 12.
A 3 by Burris made it a 7-point game with 9:15 remaining.
Roughen's 4-point play four minutes later stretched it back to 10 points.
Burris hit again from beyond the arc and had a successful and-1 chance, making it 59-55 with 2:25 left.
Wagner then took the momentous charge before hitting a free throw. Mahone made a pair at the line to push it back to seven.
Burris had another 3-point play opportunity, but Mahone rebounded the free throw miss and was fouled, hitting both to make it 64-57 with 1:43 to go.
Martin Luther (17-9) scored the next four points, including a layin by Burris after a steal at halfcourt that made it a 3-point game with just under a minute remaining.
Guerrero hit 1-of-2 at the line before the L-Cats got a long-awaited stop on the defensive end. Burris drove inside but Mahone maintained position, forcing a contested shot that missed. Mahone then tipped the rebound to Lamke, who was fouled and hit 1-of-2 at the stripe to make it 66-61 with 38.6 seconds left.
Spartan sophomore guard Sophia Moravec hit a layin eight seconds later and Wagner got fouled on inbounds, hitting 1-of-2.
Burris missed inside again with Guerrero defending and Mahone grabbed the rebound before knocking down one at the line to make it a 2-score game with 15 seconds left.
Hoppert scored next and Wagner got fouled crossing halfcourt with 4.9 left. She hit both for the final margin to seal it away.
"We hit some free throws down the stretch to keep the lead," Siska said. "Kept telling them we just needed one stop. It took until about 30 seconds for us to finally get that one stop. We finish practice with 1-and-1s every day. They have to shoot them when their tired. They've played in so many big ballgames at this point. I know this is new with the sectional championship, but we've seen a lot of really good teams. We showed a lot of toughness and heart tonight."
Mahone was 5-for-6 at the line, all of which came in the final two minutes.
"Just to stay calm," Mahone said of her free-throw mindset. "We shoot them everyday in practice. It was kind of like repetition and knowing what to do."
Burris scored 20 second-half points and had 13 rebounds.
"She's really good, she's tall and she's physical," Mahone said. "We just knew we had to stay in front of her."
"We were trying our best to deny her and stop her from getting it over the top," Wagner added. "She got a couple of baskets, but overall we improved at the end and started to get some stops."
Junior wing Abby Hafemann added 17 for the Spartans before fouling out.
Standing outside of the school on a seasonably warm day, players begun to soak in their historic accomplishment.
"It's great, we've all been dreaming of this since like fourth grade," Roughen said. "It's amazing."
The L-Cats play on Thursday in Green Bay at either 1:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. in one of the state semifinals with an opponent to be announced on Sunday morning. Platteville, Arcadia and Wrightstown were the other state-qualifying teams.
LAKE MILLS 70,
MARTIN LUTHER 65
Martin Luther 29 36 — 65
Lake Mills 43 27 — 70
MARTIN LUTHER (fg ft-fta pts) — Moravec 1 0-0 2, Hoppert 4 0-0 8, Brick 2 0-0 4, Solano 1 0-0 2, Burris 12 4-7 30, Hafemann 8 1-5 17, Gonzales 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 5-12 65.
LAKE MILLS — Roughen 4 2-3 13, Wagner 5 4-7 16, Pitta 2 0-0 6, Guerrero 5 6-9 17, Lamke 2 1-2 7, Mahone 3 5-6 11. Totals 21 18-27 70.
3-point goals: ML 2 ( Burris 2); LM 10 (Roughen 3, Wagner 2, Lamke 2, Pitta 2, Guerrero 1). Total fouls: ML 16; LM 15. Fouled out: ML, Hafemann.
