JOPLIN, Mo. — The Maranatha Baptist University women’s basketball team held off Champion Christian, 62-57, in Wednesday’s NCCAA national quarterfinal.
The second-seeded Sabercats (19-3) led 16-10 after the opening quarter, holding a 2-point halftime edge.
Kelsey Johnson, Karley Johnson and Krysten Lawver each hit key baskets in a nip-and-tuck fourth quarter while Katelyn Morrison made clutch free throws.
Seventh-seeded Champion finishes the season at 19-9 and led 47-44 heading into the start of the fourth quarter.
Maranatha plays the winner of sixth-seeded Bob Jones and third-seeded Grace Christian in the NCCAA semifinals on Friday at 4 p.m.
