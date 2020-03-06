HUSTISFORD — Junior guard Dylan Kuehl scored 31 points and sophomore guard Gavin Thimm added 21 to lead third-seeded Hustisford past sixth-seeded Stockbridge in a WIAA Division 5 regional boys basketball semifinal on Friday at the Falcons’ Nest.
Hustisford (21-3) led 49-19 at halftime and expanded the lead from there to advance to a regional championship game in Burlington tonight against second-seeded Catholic Central at 7 o’clock.
Kuehl added three assists, two steals, two blocks and six rebounds while Thimm dished out five assists. Sophomore forward Blake Peplinski had a double-double off the bench with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Senior forward Zach Kehl also had 11 rebounds. Senior point guard Dylan Schmitt and junior forward Brody Thimm each added six points.
“It was our final home game, and it was a good way to go out,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Jake Falkenthal said. “It was a very convincing win against a very physical team. They were big. They went inside early on us and wanted to play physical. That was the first team with some size to go against some of our size probably all year. I thought we played really well. Blake came off the bench and was a huge spark for us. He played real solid.”
Kuehl hit four 3s in the first half to get the Falcons out to a fast start.
"Dylan set the tone for us,” Falkenthal said. “Gavin played solid overall. He was very aggressive offensively. They put token pressure on us. Once we got past half court, we were able to attack. Schmitt found the open man. Tonight, it was Dylan and Gavin. When Schmitt broke the press, those were the guys who were open and they just attacked as soon as we broke it.”
Noah Herman scored 22 points to lead Stockbridge (18-6).
The Falcons defeated Catholic Central in the regional final last year at the Falcons’ Nest. This year, the game will be in Burlington after Husty came up short in the regional voting by the coaches.
“It’s a rematch from last year,” Falkenthal sad. “We’ve got to take care of business on their court this time. It will be a battle. They play in a tough conference. They bring back the whole team from last year, as do we except for one player (Justin Kuehl). It’s going to be a dogfight for sure. The team that plays as a team and plays defense is the team that will come out the winner tomorrow night."
HUSTISFORD 86, STOCKBRIDGE 49
Stockbridge 19 30 — 49
Hustisford 49 37 — 86
Stockbridge (fg ftm-fta pts) — Piper 0 1-3 1, Willett 4 1-2 9, Schneider 2 0-0 4, Herman 8 6-9 22, Bunnell 3 0-0 8, Cullen 1 0-0 3, Daun 1 0-0 2 Totals 21 8-14 49
Hustisford — Schmitt 2 1-2 6, B. Thimm 2 2-2 6, Kuehl 10 5-9 31, G. Thimm 8 2-2 21, Kehl 2 0-0 4, Eggleston 2 0-2 4, B. Peplinski 6 0-0 12, J. Peplinski 1 0-0 2 Totals 33 10-17 86
Three-point goals — S (Bunnell 2, Cullen 1), H (Schmitt 1, Kuehl 6, G. Thimm 3)
Total fouls — S 14, H 12
