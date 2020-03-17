IXONIA – The Wisconsin Lutheran Basketball Association (WLBA) played its tournament as scheduled March 13-15 in what may have been the only group to experience March Madness this year in the state if not the country.
A local Ixonia church team comprised of high school aged boys made its first ever appearance at the 51st. annual tournament, winning three hotly contested matches to take home the Championship and capping its magical season with a final exclamation point, made all the more remarkable in the current global environment.
Their story started last year when Randy Tietz (coach for St. Paul’s) formed a team designed for Lutheran boys that are not playing for their respective high school teams, whatever the reason.
Tietz said “I felt we had a strong grade school basketball program at St. Paul’s and we had a solid nucleus of boys that were not on their high school teams but could really play. It also is a constructive way to get boys in the gym during ugly weather and further connect them with their church”.
A team was formed last year and joined the WELS Milwaukee Metro basketball league. “We had several players that had played high school ball and couldn’t believe the level of this competition. We are a relatively small church and were playing a lot of Milwaukee teams with deep pools of people to draw from. It was eye opening.”
The small team had some limited success in the 2018-2019 season, winning only 2 games on the season but competing in most of its contests. But the groundwork was laid.
Tietz stated “we caught the fever and my sons and others went about recruiting a few other key Lutheran players from the church and the Lebanon/Ixonia area for the 2019-2020 season. The team has boys that attend Watertown, Luther Prep, Lakeside Lutheran and Oconomowoc high schools. “Many of them attend different high schools but they are all connected to each other through the church” Tietz said.
St. Paul’s entered the 2019-2020 season with high aspirations, hoping to compete to win their league title and potentially receive an invitation to the State Lutheran basketball tournament, where the top teams from all the Lutheran leagues throughout the state compete for top bragging rights.
The season started with a non-conference win where the Gophers blew a team from Brookfield out of the gym with a 40 point victory. Tietz added “I think we became overconfident in our abilities with that game. In retrospect, it probably wasn’t good for us”. Next, they opened the regular season against a team from Wauwatosa, where they lost a close game that slipped away at the end and only scored 40 points (their lowest total of the year). According to Tietz, “We really hadn’t established our identity yet”. This game would go on to haunt the Gophers as Wauwatosa would end up running the table in the regular season earning the 1 seed in the league tournament.
“After that game, we realized we weren’t exploiting our strengths, probably didn’t know our strengths. I just knew the pace was too slow” Tietz said. The team did something novel at practices. They began scrimmaging where each player was only allowed one dribble/bounce of the ball when they caught it. “There was too much dribbling. I wanted to focus on passing more. You can move the ball up court much faster by passing” Tietz exclaimed. The “team” was born. Immediately, the team became the highest scoring juggernaut in the state. “We ran on fast teams, slow teams, big teams, small teams, better shooting teams, more athletic teams. We ran on everyone. We would run our grandma off the court if she was playing us” Tietz said with a laugh. It soon became a rarity to score under 70 points, often approaching and sometimes scoring over 100 points in a game.
The real test came midway through the season where the team faced a doubleheader in one day against two of the top teams in the league. A day where St. Paul’s only had 7 players with several out with the flu. In particular, they squared up against the three-time defending State Champion team from Milwaukee, Garden Homes. Last year, Garden Homes went undefeated and has probably only lost a game or two in the past three years. A very quick and athletic team, it would be interesting to see how the country kids measured up. “We ran them off the court” Tietz said, “won by 18, scoring nearly 90 points. I told the kids we locked up the 2 seed in our tournament and earned a state tournament bid that day”.
Several weeks later, in early March, the WELS league hosted its annual tournament. The team played 3 games in 5 hours, winning by a combined margin of 9 points, culminating in a Championship victory over its arch-rival St. John’s Wauwatosa in the championship game. St. Paul’s dominated them the whole game, including a 20-point lead with 7 minutes remaining and a 12-point lead with 50 seconds left. Tosa outscored St. Paul’s 15-6 in the final 50 seconds but the Gophers held on to a 3-point victory with a final tying three-point attempt at the buzzer falling short. “They are as good of shooting team and overall fundamentally sound as anyone in the state” Tietz said of Wauwatosa. Unfortunately, the road to the State title would go through Wauwatosa again.
This team wasn’t done. Riding high on a conference title, they were headed to the Wisconsin Lutheran Basketball Association’s annual Lutheran State tournament in mid-March. As the tournament approached and the WIAA, NCAA and NBA had all suspended basketball and March madness had evaporated, St. Paul’s was concerned they wouldn’t get to realize their dream. Fortunately, the tournament committee maintained its courage in the face of panic and went on with the games as expected. Tietz said of the tournament and the committee “the courage of these men to put their trust in God and his protection and to give these boys a chance to enjoy Christian fellowship, competition and camaraderie in light of recent hysteria was commendable.” The games went on.
The team had to win 3 games to take home the title in an 8-team tournament bracket comprised of the best Lutheran teams in the state. Friday night was a brutal test of wills as St. Paul’s came out on top over a scrappy defensive team from New Berlin. Saturday afternoon it was another rematch in the semifinals against St. John’s Wauwatosa. This time it was Tosa who had the upper hand in most of the game. They were leading at halftime and maintained an 11-point lead with 4 minutes remaining. With only 48 seconds remaining, the Gophers were down 7 and Tosa was on the line shooting 2. That was where things got interesting. They missed both free throws and the team got the ball down court to Tietz’s son Christian, who hit a fall away baseline 3-pointer with two guys hanging on him. The boys continued to foul to stop the clock. A technical foul was called and Christian hit two more free throws. Down 78-76 with 7 seconds left, St. Paul’s inbounded the ball and swung it to Christian, who airballed a deep three only to have his “baby” brother, 6”5”, 250 pound Jacob Tietz snare the loose ball and lay it over the rim as the buzzer sounded. The boys, with all the momentum then went to overtime and outscored Tosa 15-3, earning a first time ever spot in the state championship game.
The Gophers faced the number one Lutheran team in the state, a perennial contender, Hales Corners Lutheran. While the St. Paul’s team looks quite unimpressive at first glance and in warmups, it was clear from early on that St. Paul’s was in the championship for a reason. Hales Corners scored the first 2 points of the game but it was answered by an Isaiah Schlomer 3-pointer early on and St. Paul’s never trailed again. The game got very physical as referee’s kind of lost control; but Drew Betschler, Jackson Zeitlow and Jacob Tietz continued to pound the offensive boards relentlessly despite the physicality allowed, scoring many of the teams 64 points in the paint. Ultimately, the team won 64-54, capping off a magical season with the Lutheran State Championship.
In addition to the team championship, Tietz’s oldest son, Christian, a 5’9”, 145-pound senior, was named by the tournament coaches as the Tournament Most Value Player and one of 5 all-tournament team player spots. Tietz said, “it was nice to see him go out like that. He absolutely loves the game of basketball and didn’t really grow to his current height until the past 2 years so despite trying out, high school teams really didn’t give him a look. He’s a scrappy sharp shooter, killer competitor and even though he averaged 13 points a game in the in the tournament, well below his season average of 18 points, everyone in the tournament catered their defenses around him which freed up a lot of other guys to score. He also scored 27 in the comeback against Tosa in the semifinals. He never thought he’d win this award based on his tournament stats but most of the coaches knew he can drop 30+ if unchecked. He’s small, thin, not super-fast and has a bit of a strange looking shot but all we heard in warm-ups and during the games and when timeouts were called by the competition was ‘who is on number 14’?”
Ultimately, Tietz is so grateful to his players and their parents for the support all season and feels this season will never be forgotten due to the current Corona virus environment. “Losing our two seniors, Christian Tietz and Drew Betshler will leave big holes in our squad. However, we have 3 returning starters and we are expecting big things from the younger guys. Nathan Griebenow, Keegan Lamp and Matthew Martin are returning sophomores along with our sole Freshman Jonny Zietlow. These guys gained valuable minutes and insights from the upperclassmen on what mental toughness and intensity is. I picked up these and other characteristics when I played at Watertown High School with Coach Eli Crogan and I have tried to instill these in them”. Only time will tell if this type of season can ever be repeated by the small rural congregation. But one thing is for sure, this could be unique in history in some respects. Tietz added “We may be the only High School boys basketball team in the state crowned as 2020 State Champions”.
