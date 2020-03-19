Lake Mills junior point guard Julianna Wagner won Capitol North Player of the Year honors for the second consecutive season and Luther Prep sophomore forward Grace Schmidt was also a first-team selection for the second time in voting held recently.
Wagner scored a team-best 13.3 points per game along with 4.6 assists, shooting 82 percent at the free throw line.
“She works really hard and deserved it,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “The points don’t wow you, but her efficiency is so great. She was over 50 percent on field goals and had a 5-to-1 assist to turnover ratio. She always made a play when we needed it.”
Schmidt led the league in scoring at 23.4 points a game and in rebounding with an average of 14.4. She also averaged 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals.
“Having someone like her that is able to put up 23 points and 14 rebounds, she is obviously a presence you have to be mindful of,” Luther Prep girls basketball coach Mark Schroeder said. “Teams game-planned for her and tried to stop her. She did an excellent job banging around inside and being that presence inside which was phenomenal.”
Joining Wagner and Schmidt, who were each unanimous selections, on the first team was L-Cat junior center Vivian Guerrero, who scored 11 points and averaged 9.1 rebounds a game.
“She’s the big mismatch we have in conference play,” Siska said. “I thought she did a great job in the games against Luther Prep keeping Schmidt in control.”
Luther Prep junior forward Lauren Paulsen, Lake Mills junior guard Taylor Roughen and junior forward Jade Pitta and Lakeside Lutheran senior forward Lauren Thiele were all second-team selections.
Paulsen scored 12.2 points a game along with averaging 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
“With her outside shooting ability and teams having to have to keep an eye on Grace, it gave us time to circle shooters on the outside,” Schroeder said. “Lauren has such a quick release and is able to knock down those tough shots. Having that inside-outside game between those two really helped our team and contributed to our wins this season.
“Lauren led the conference in blocks and has a good feel for where the ball is, helping out on help-side defense. She was an offensive-defensive threat. She was fourth in conference in rebounds and fifth in points.”
Roughen scored 11.6 points per game along with averaging 2.4 assists and 2.4 steals per contest.
“She’s a hard worker,” Siska said. “She puts in a lot of time in basketball and is very deserving. We thought she may have been even deserving of first team.”
Pitta scored 10 points a game and averaged 3.8 rebounds.
“Her last couple of years she has hit crucial shots,” Siska said. “She shot the 3 well. With her length, she creates havoc with getting steals in the press.”
Thiele scored 8.3 points a game, shot 72 percent at the free throw line and averaged a team-best 5.9 rebounds.
“With all the talented players in the Capitol North, this is quite an honor for Lauren,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Tim Matthies said. “She was the key to our transition game and her rebounding often gave us second-chance points. She led our team in rebounding and taking charges.
“Every game she simply played with all heart and consistently filled the stat sheet across the board, but she meant way more than that to our team. She was our hardest worker every single practice and off the floor she was respected by all the girls in our program as our leader.”
Luther Prep senior guard Ana Glisper, Lake Mills sophomore forward McClain Mahone, and Lakeside Lutheran junior guards Mia Murray and Morgan Slonaker were honorable mention selections.
Glisper averaged nine points and 1.7 assists.
Mahone scored 7.2 points a game and averaged 4.2 boards.
Murray scored a team-high 8.6 points a game and was second in rebounding (4.1) and first in steals (2.3).
Slonaker scored 4.8 points per and secured 3.8 rebounds a game.
Lake Mills won the conference with a 9-1 record, followed by Luther Prep and Lodi each at 7-3, Lakeside Lutheran at 5-5, Poynette at 2-8 and Columbus at 0-10.
Capitol North
All-Conference
Girls Basketball
First team
Julianna Wagner, Lake Mills, junior*
Grace Schmidt, Luther Prep, sophomore*
Lauryn Milne, Lodi, junior
Vivian Guerrero, Lake Mills, junior
Jaden Kolinski, Lodi, junior
denoted unanimous selection*
Capitol North Player of the Year — Julianna Wagner, Lake Mills
Second team
Lauren Thiele, Lakeside Lutheran, senior
Taylor Roughen, Lake Mills, junior
Lauren Paulsen, Luther Prep, junior
Jade Pitta, Lake Mills, junior
Jordan Link, Columbus, junior
Honorable mention
Megan Reddeman, Poynette, junior
McClain Mahone, Lake Mills, sophomore
Ana Glisper, Luther Prep, senior
Dylann Harrington, Lodi, sophomore
Mia Murray, Lakeside Lutheran, junior
Jalynn Morter, Poynette, junior
Morgan Slonaker, Lakeside Lutheran, junior
