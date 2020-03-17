Senior guard Chase Bostwick earned honorable mention in Capitol South all-conference boys basketball voting held recently.
Bostwick led the Pirates in scoring average with 12.4 points per game. He also added two assists per game.
New Glarus won the conference with a 9-1 record, followed by Marshall at 7-3, Belleville at 6-4, Wisconsin Heights at 4-6, Cambridge at 3-7 and Waterloo at 1-9.
CAPITOL CONFERENCE SOUTH DIVISION
ALL-CONFERENCE
BOYS BASKETBALL
2019-20 Capitol South Boys Basketball Players of the Year — Mason Martinson, New Glarus
First Team
Mason Martinson, New Glarus, junior
De’Shawn Barsness, Wisconsin Heights, junior
Craig Ward, Marshall, sophomore
Tyler Chadwick, Marshall, senior
Kody Fahey, Belleville, senior
Jack Nikolay, Cambridge, junior
Unanimous selection
Second Team
Trevor Syse, Belleville, sophomore
Connor Siegenthaler, New Glarus, senior
Carson Syse, Belleville, sophomore
Garrett James, New Glarus, senior
Nathan Streiff, New Glarus, junior
Reid Truschinski, Marshall, sophomore
Honorable mention
Devin Brabender, Wisconsin Heights, sophomore
Chase Bostwick, Waterloo, senior
Drew Jeffery, Cambridge, senior
Sawyer Fahey, Belleville, junior
