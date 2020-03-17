Bostwick makes all-conference team

Senior guard Chase Bostwick earned honorable mention in Capitol South all-conference boys basketball voting held recently.

Bostwick led the Pirates in scoring average with 12.4 points per game. He also added two assists per game.

New Glarus won the conference with a 9-1 record, followed by Marshall at 7-3, Belleville at 6-4, Wisconsin Heights at 4-6, Cambridge at 3-7 and Waterloo at 1-9.

CAPITOL CONFERENCE SOUTH DIVISION

ALL-CONFERENCE

BOYS BASKETBALL

2019-20 Capitol South Boys Basketball Players of the Year — Mason Martinson, New Glarus

First Team

Mason Martinson, New Glarus, junior

De’Shawn Barsness, Wisconsin Heights, junior

Craig Ward, Marshall, sophomore

Tyler Chadwick, Marshall, senior

Kody Fahey, Belleville, senior

Jack Nikolay, Cambridge, junior

Unanimous selection

Second Team

Trevor Syse, Belleville, sophomore

Connor Siegenthaler, New Glarus, senior

Carson Syse, Belleville, sophomore

Garrett James, New Glarus, senior

Nathan Streiff, New Glarus, junior

Reid Truschinski, Marshall, sophomore

Honorable mention

Devin Brabender, Wisconsin Heights, sophomore

Chase Bostwick, Waterloo, senior

Drew Jeffery, Cambridge, senior

Sawyer Fahey, Belleville, junior

