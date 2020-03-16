Junior forward Teya Maas and junior guard Avalon Uecke were recognized in Badger South all-conference girls basketball voting held recently.
Maas earned first team honors for the second consecutive season and was one of two players to be unanimously selected. She averaged 15.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game.
“Teya had a tremendous junior season both on the court, and as a team captain as well,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said.
“Teya saw an increase in scoring this season, despite the best efforts of our opponent’s defensive strategy. Although she is a consistent scorer and rebounder, Teya is a great passer and is able to create quality shots for her teammates.
“The hard work that Teya has put in throughout the year has continued to pay off and we couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Uecke received honorable mention. She averaged 9.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and two steals per game.
“Avalon worked very hard throughout the season and saw continual improvement,” Stollberg said.
“While she was a difference maker on defense each night, she stepped up her scoring and rebounding as the season progressed. Avalon has the rare ability to score inside while also shooting well from three-point range.
“Avalon’s determination and work ethic has really paid off, and she is poised for a great senior season.”
Oregon won the Badger South with a 13-1 record, followed by Watertown at 11-3, Edgewood at 10-4, Monona Grove at 8-6, Monroe at 7-7, Milton at 4-10, Stoughton at 3-11 and Fort Atkinson at 0-14.
Badger South Conference
All-Conference
Girls Basketball
First Team
Baluck Deang, Edgewood, junior
Sarah Lazar, Edgewood, junior
Abbie Campion, Milton, senior
Peighton Nelson, Monona Grove, junior
Megan Benzschawel, Monroe, junior
Liz Uhl, Oregon, senior
Kaitlyn Schrimpf, Oregon, senior
Ava Loftus, Stoughton, sophomore
Teya Maas, Watertown, junior
denotes unanimous selection
Badger South Player of the Year — Liz Uhl, Oregon
Honorable mention
Tyla Staude, Fort Atkinson, sophomore
Anna Schoenike, Fort Atkinson, senior
Alex Rodenberg, Milton, senior
Abbey Falk, Milton, senior
Seanna Curran, Monona Grove, senior
Jenny Gorton, Monona Grove, senior
Grace Mathiason, Monroe, senior
Izzie Peterson, Oregon, senior
