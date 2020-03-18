Jefferson senior James Monogue was selected to the Rock Valley Conference’s first team.
Monogue scored a team-high 21 points per game for the Eagles this year. He scored 25 points or more seven times this season, including a 39-point performance in a regional quarterfinal win against Wilmot.
Eagle seniors Caleb Stelse and Jared Vogel were both honorable mentions. Vogel was second on the team in scoring with 11.8 points per game. His season high also came against Wilmot in the playoffs, scoring 22 points.
Stelse averaged 9.9 points per game, including 19 points in a loss to Evansville late in the season.
East Troy senior AJ Vukovich was named conference Player of the Year.
ALL-ROCK VALLEY
BOYS BASKETBALL
First team: AJ Vukovich, ET, sr.; J. Majeed, BT, sr.; J. Monogue, Jeff., sr.; C. Jenny, Edge., jr.; D. Strong, BT, sr.; Q. Lottig, ET, sr.; B. Rusch, Edge., sr.
Second team: S. Maag, Evan., sr.; J. Martin, White., jr.; J. Werwinski, McF., jr.; DJ Wash, BT, sr.; N. Spang, Edge., sr.; C. Cummings, ET, so.; R. Nixon, ET, jr.
Honorable mention: G. Foster, BF, so.; T. Wislon, BF, so.; C. Green, Brod., jr.; O. Leifker, Brod., so.; T. Doming, Clin., sr.; C. Peterson, Clin., jr.; M. Rosin, ET, sr.; E. Hart, ET, sr.; D. Hanson, Edge., jr.; S. Gullickson, Edge., sr.; A. Anderson, Evan., sr.; R. Borchardt, Evan., sr.; C. Stelse, Jeff., sr.; J. Vogel, Jeff., sr.; B. Kes, McF., jr.; P. Pavelec, McF., jr.; K. Draeving, BT, sr.; A. Tinder, BT, sr.; C. Brown, White., jr.; C. Pease, White., sr. Player of the Year — Vukovich, ET, sr. Coach of the Year — Rayfield, ET.
