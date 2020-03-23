Six area athletes were recognized in Trailways East all-conference boys basketball voting held recently.
Hustisford had four players honored. Named to the first team were Hustisford junior guard Dylan Kuehl and senior point guard Dylan Schmitt. Sophomore guard Gavin Thimm made the second team, while senior forward Zach Kehl received honorable mention.
Kuehl finished second in the conference in scoring average with 23.4 points per game and was second on the team in rebounding with 6.7 boards per game. Schmitt finished fourth in the conference in scoring with 19 points per game and third in the league in assists with 4.4 per game. Thimm was third on the team in scoring, averaging 11.5 points per game. Kehl led the Falcons on the boards with 7.6 rebounds per game.
Dodgeland senior point guard Seth Christopherson and junior guard/forward Sy Otte received honorable mention.
Christopherson led the Trojans in scoring average with 16.3 points per game and assists with 2.9 per game. Otte finished second on the team in scoring (10.7) and led the team in rebounding average (7.6).
Lourdes Academy won the conference with a 14-0 record, followed by Hustisford at 12-2, Central Wisconsin Christian at 8-6, Horicon at 6-8, Dodgeland, Oakfield and Valley Christian each at 5-9 and Wayland at 1-13.
2019-20 TRAILWAYS EAST
ALL-CONFERENCE
First Team
Preston Ruedinger, Lourdes, junior
Josh Bauer, Lourdes, junior
Dylan Kuehl, Hustisford, junior
Dylan Schmitt, Hustisford, senior
Zach Vander Werff, CWC, senior
Second team
Jack McKellips, Lourdes, junior
Gavin Thimm, Hustisford, sophomore
Darius Minnema, Horicon, senior
Grant Bass, Oakfield, sophomore
Isaiah Wade, Valley Christian, senior
Honorable mention
George Muench, Lourdes, senior
Caden Chier, Lourdes, senior
Zach Kehl, Hustisford, senior
Max Vander Werff, CWC, junior
Riley Westra, CWC, junior
Caleb LaBlanc, Horicon, senior
Seth Christopherson, Dodgeland, senior
Sy Otte, Dodgeland, junior
Bart Bijl, Oakfield, sophomore
Yianni Giannopoulos, Valley Christian, senior
Emre Kocer, Wayland, freshman
Player of the Year
Preston Ruedinger, Lourdes, junior
