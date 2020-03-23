Six area athletes were recognized in Trailways East all-conference boys basketball voting held recently.

Hustisford had four players honored. Named to the first team were Hustisford junior guard Dylan Kuehl and senior point guard Dylan Schmitt. Sophomore guard Gavin Thimm made the second team, while senior forward Zach Kehl received honorable mention.

Kuehl finished second in the conference in scoring average with 23.4 points per game and was second on the team in rebounding with 6.7 boards per game. Schmitt finished fourth in the conference in scoring with 19 points per game and third in the league in assists with 4.4 per game. Thimm was third on the team in scoring, averaging 11.5 points per game. Kehl led the Falcons on the boards with 7.6 rebounds per game.

Dodgeland senior point guard Seth Christopherson and junior guard/forward Sy Otte received honorable mention.

Christopherson led the Trojans in scoring average with 16.3 points per game and assists with 2.9 per game. Otte finished second on the team in scoring (10.7) and led the team in rebounding average (7.6).

Lourdes Academy won the conference with a 14-0 record, followed by Hustisford at 12-2, Central Wisconsin Christian at 8-6, Horicon at 6-8, Dodgeland, Oakfield and Valley Christian each at 5-9 and Wayland at 1-13.

2019-20 TRAILWAYS EAST

ALL-CONFERENCE

First Team

Preston Ruedinger, Lourdes, junior

Josh Bauer, Lourdes, junior

Dylan Kuehl, Hustisford, junior

Dylan Schmitt, Hustisford, senior

Zach Vander Werff, CWC, senior

Second team

Jack McKellips, Lourdes, junior

Gavin Thimm, Hustisford, sophomore

Darius Minnema, Horicon, senior

Grant Bass, Oakfield, sophomore

Isaiah Wade, Valley Christian, senior

Honorable mention

George Muench, Lourdes, senior

Caden Chier, Lourdes, senior

Zach Kehl, Hustisford, senior

Max Vander Werff, CWC, junior

Riley Westra, CWC, junior

Caleb LaBlanc, Horicon, senior

Seth Christopherson, Dodgeland, senior

Sy Otte, Dodgeland, junior

Bart Bijl, Oakfield, sophomore

Yianni Giannopoulos, Valley Christian, senior

Emre Kocer, Wayland, freshman

Player of the Year

Preston Ruedinger, Lourdes, junior

