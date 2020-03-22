Lake Mills junior forwards Charlie Bender and Adam Moen and senior guard Mike Herrington were each selected first-team all-conference in Capitol North Conference boys basketball voting held recently.
“We recognize how impressive it is to get three first-teamers,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “Getting three first-teamers is a testament to our depth. Each guy sacrificed for the team success and could have had more individual success. That’s how they were, they didn’t care who got the credit.”
Bender was third in the league at 15.3 points a game, averaged the second-most rebounds with 6 and was third in assists with 4.1.
“Charlie I felt was the best player in the conference,” Hicklin said. “He was the guy most consistent on both ends. He could guard any position and guard it well. He was our most efficient player from 3. He did it all for us, it was an impressive player of the year worthy campaign.”
Moen scored 10.7 points a game and grabbed a league-best 8 rebounds along with 2.8 assists while shooting 63 percent from the field.
“Adam changed our team once he came back from injury,” Hicklin said. “You could see especially in the Stoughton loss that we lacked size and toughness. That’s what Adam brought. He anchored the inside game and ignited the fastbreak. He became a post option teams had to pay attention to. We became a team that could score inside out and he could be effective inside if you’re not willing to guard inside.”
Herrington was second on the team with 11.9 points and shot 55 percent from the field, earning first-team honors in his final campaign after not receiving any accolades last season.
“That tells you what you need to know about what he did in the offseason,” Hicklin said. “He became a lights out shooter, hitting 3s in the mid 40 percent range. In conference he was 50 percent from 3. He gave us a defensive presence on the perimeter. Mike had a really good offensive season to go along with that. The leadership he gave us was really big too.”
Columbus senior Ben Emler, who led the league in scoring at 19.8 points a game, won Player of the Year honors.
Luther Prep senior guard Nate de Galley and Lakeside Lutheran senior guard Carter Schneider were each second-team all-conference performers.
For the Phoenix, de Galley averaged a team-high 12.7 points per game and was second in both rebounding (4.5) and assists (1.7).
“He got some recognition I felt he deserved,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Nate Kieselhorst said. “Given our circumstances a lot more was on his plate, and I felt he handled that well. There was more pressure to be a scorer. He had to take over defensive duties on the best player for the other team. I thought he handled additional responsibilities well.”
Schneider led the team in scoring (12.2 ppg) and assists (2.1 apg).
“He’s not a prolific scorer,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “When you look at his overall numbers compared to others, he doesn’t have any jump-out numbers, but his overall level of play and consistency showed.
“As the season went on he became the leader of our team, the guy we relied on. He was our consistent player. You knew he was going to play hard and give you consistent effort, defend, rebound and get teammates involved.”
Lake Mills junior guard Drew Stoddard and Lakeside Lutheran junior forward Ian Olszewski were both selected as honorable mention.
Stoddard averaged 11.7 points a game and a league-best 5.8 assists per game. His assists mark was sixth in Division 3 and near the top of the program record books.
Olszewski scored 5.9 points, averaged 4.1 boards while shooting over 40 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Lake Mills won the conference with a 9-1 record followed by Columbus and Lodi each at 7-3, Lakeside Lutheran at 5-5, and Luther Prep and Poynette each at 1-9.
Capitol North
All-Conference
Boys Basketball
First team
- Ben Emler, Columbus, senior
Charlie Bender, Lake Mills, junior
Jack Persike, Lodi, senior
Adam Moen, Lake Mills, junior
Mike Herrington, Lake Mills, senior
- denoted unanimous selection
Capitol North Player of the Year — Ben Emler, Columbus
Second team
Trey Traeder, Lodi, junior
Carter Schneider, Lakeside Lutheran, senior
Nik Feller, Poynette, junior
Alex Campbell, Columbus, senior
Nate de Galley, Luther Prep, senior
Honorable mention
Drew Stoddard, Lake Mills, junior
Logan Richards, Lodi, senior
Ryan Schulte, Columbus, senior
Kelby Petersen, Poynette, junior
Caden Brunell, Columbus, junior
Ian Olszewski, Lakeside Lutheran, junior
