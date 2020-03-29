HAYWARD — The Jefferson County area was well represented by 39 cross country skiers in the 46th running of the four main races that comprise the American Birkebeiner. North America’s largest and most prestigious cross country race is held on the scenic and hilly “Birkie” trail that runs from Cable to Hayward.
The 29-kilometer (18 mile) Kortelopet was held for both the skate and classic techniques on Friday, Feb. 21. The 50-km (30 mile) Birkebeiner skate race and 55-km (33 mile) classic race were held on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Niklas Dyrhaug of Trondheim, Norway and Jessica Yeaton of Albuquerque, New Mexico, former Australian national team member, were the first elite skiers to cross the finish line on Hayward’s snow covered Main Street in the men’s and women’s featured 50-km stake race. Dyrhaug raced to the finish with a time of 1 hour, 59.01 seconds and Yeaton finished in a time of 2:13.20.
Cambridge’s 32-year old Danny Sonnentag had the best area result, finishing in 13th place overall (out of 1,937 competitors) in the 55k classic Birkebeiner. Sonnentag’s time of 2:51.13 was good for fourth place in the 30-34 male age group.
This year’s event was the third year the Kortelopet was held on Friday and the Birkebeiner was held on Saturday.
Watertown’s 57-year old Deb Vomhuf distinguished herself as an “unofficial” Wonder Woman skier by competing in both Friday’s 29 skate Kortelopet and Saturday’s 55k Birkebeiner. Her Kortelopet skate time of 2:19:36 was good for 30th place in the women’s 55-59 age group and her Birkebeiner classic time of 5:53:25 placed her 42nd in her age group.
Fort Atkinson’s 73-year-old Dean Hanke also competed in both back-to-back races. His 29-km Kortelopet skate time of 1:50:55 was good for first place in his 70-74 age group. His 50-km Birkebeiner skate time of 3:26:22 was good for 14th place in his age group. Hanke was limited to watching both races in 2019 because of an injury, but vowed to do both races in 2020.
AREA RESULTS
50-KM BIRKEBEINER (SKATING)
780 (place), Cutshall, Whitewater, 2:48:58; 873, Sonnentag, Cambridge, 2:52:40; 1,940, Hanke, Fort Atkinson, 3:26:22; 2,074, Cantrall, Fort Atkinson, 3:30:56; 2,109, Cloute, Watertown, 3:32:14; 2,125, Karlovich, Whitewater, 3:33:49; 2,423, Sievert, Lake Mills, 3:43:47; 2,899, Butler, Palmyra, 4:05:15; 3,057, Drew, Milton, 3:58:41; 3,330, Zingraf, Whitewater, 4:38:03; 3,330, Karlovich, Cambridge, 6:02:33; 3,549, Golz, Fort Atkinson, 5:03;01; 3,581, B. Koenig, Fort Atkinson, 5:06:36; 3,664, Tate, Lake Mills, 5:23:24; 3,692, J. Koenig, Fort Atkinson, 5:29:33; 3,774, Evert, Watertown, 6:02:16; 3,856, Norris, Palmyra, 7:21:54.
55-KM BIRKEBEINER (CLASSIC)
13, Sonnentag, Cambridge, 2:51:13; 968, Ludwig, Watertown, 4:55:56; 1,303, Kromholz, Whitewater, 5:39:33; 1,436, Vomhof, Watertown, 5:55:25; 1,755, Kelly, Watertown, 6:53:22.
v29-KM KORTELOPET (SKATING)
194, Mock, Lake Mills, 1:41:22; 298, Sonnentag, Cambridge, 1:46:13; 386, 382, Linse, Jefferson, 1:50:50; Hanke, 1:50:55, 485, Birkholz, Watertown, 1:55:17; 569, Filter, Cambridge, 1:58:13; 648, Lablanc, Jefferson, 2:02:10; 851, Frey, Fort Atkinson, 2:10:16; 966, Meyer, Whitewater, 2:16:03; 1,037, Uomhof, Watertown, 2:19:36; 1,104, Didion, Jefferson, 2:24:04; 1,134, Johnson, Milton, 2:25:43; 1,285 Evert, Watertown, 2:19:36; 1,585, Fulz, Johnson Creek, 3:33:33.
29-KM KORTELOPET (CLASSIC)
320, Kehl, Watertown, 2:31:01; 660, Beyer, Watertown, 3:05:56; 865, Cauley, Fort Atkinson, 3:29:54; 1,160, Dahl, Fort Atkinson, 4:56:08.
